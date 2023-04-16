Jagapathi Babu Showcases A Glimpse Of His Next Level Villanism In 'Rudrangi' Teaser

Tollywood's ace actor Jagapathi Babu is now in the best phase of his career… Be it Hindi, Tamil or any other South Indian language, he is bagging interesting roles. After Balakrishna's Legend movie, his career once again reached peaks. Now, he is all busy with a handful of movies and OTT projects too. Off late, he is all set to once again showcase the powerful villanism through the Rudrangi movie. The makers unveiled the teaser a few minutes ago and made us witness a glimpse of Jagapathi Babu's cruel side.



Even Jagapathi Babu also shared the teaser of the Rudrangi movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Jagapathi Babu also wrote, "Unveiling the untold story of the Fierce Realm of #Rudrangi Here's #RudrangiTeaser http://youtu.be/g9smI6J4k8I".

Going with the teaser, being a periodic action thriller it has Jagapathi Babu, Mamta Mohandas, Vimala Raman and Ashish Gandhi in prominent roles. Unlike the pre-Independence tales, it is a post-Independence plot that showcases how a few people take the advantage of the Independence and start misusing their powers. Jagapathi Babu plays one such character and showcased his cruel side with an amazing screen presence. Be it his slang, expressions or the tough side in killing the people, he rocked it!

Rudrangi movie is directed by Ajay Samrat and is produced under the Rasamayi Films banner. This movie will hit the theatres as a summer treat on 26th May, 2023!