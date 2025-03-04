Jahnavi Dasari, Daughter of DVV Danayya, Debuts as Producer Featuring Adarsh Gourav in a Thriller

A new trend is emerging in the Telugu film industry, with the next generation of prominent producers stepping into the world of filmmaking. Joining this league is Jahnavi, daughter of acclaimed producer DVV Danayya, who is making her debut as a producer with a psychological horror thriller.

A Bollywood Hero in a Telugu Production

Jahnavi Dasari has been married for over seven years, and now she is embarking on a new journey in the film industry. She is producing a film starring Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav, best known for The White Tiger. The shooting for the film commenced on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Directed by Baba Shashank, the film belongs to the psychological horror thriller genre. The production team promises a unique cinematic experience for audiences and is aiming for a release later this year.

A Modest Budget for a Grand Entry

DVV Danayya is known for producing big-budget blockbusters, including the Oscar-winning RRR: Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which reportedly cost around ₹550 crore. However, Jahnavi is taking a different approach. Her debut production is being made on a modest budget of ₹2 to ₹3 crore, marking a significant contrast to her father’s large-scale productions.

Danayya, who started his career with lower-budget films, gradually transitioned to working with top stars. Jahnavi’s decision to begin with a small-scale project reflects her intent to establish herself independently in the industry.

Adarsh Gourav Excited for His First Telugu Film

Confirming his role in Jahnavi’s film, Adarsh Gourav expressed his enthusiasm for working in the South Indian film industry, which he praised for its innovative storytelling. He also revealed that this will be his first experience working in a psychological horror thriller and that being part of Jahnavi’s debut production makes the project even more special for him.

Danayya’s Upcoming Ventures

Meanwhile, DVV Danayya is actively producing major projects, including OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan. He also had plans for another film with Nani after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, but the project has been postponed. Additionally, Danayya’s son Kalyan is making strides in film production, playing a key role in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and preparing for his acting debut.

With Jahnavi’s entry into production, the Danayya family is further solidifying its presence in the Telugu film industry, making it a family of filmmakers to watch out for.