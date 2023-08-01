Live
- Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill: Huge gap between what Modi claims and does, says Congress
- 'There is no law and order left': Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence
- NIa searches 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana in attack on UK Indian HC office
- Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off when he raised objections on Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha
- Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
- Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
- Transport Minister launched various KSRTC programmes on its 62nd Foundation Day
- Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified
- Nora asked to date star heroes to bag offers
- They may pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha the opposition has the numbers to topple it – Sanjay Singh
Just In
Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill: Huge gap between what Modi claims and does, says Congress
'There is no law and order left': Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence
NIa searches 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana in attack on UK Indian HC office
Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off when he raised objections on Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha
Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
Ram Charan resumed shootings after taking a break as he and Upasana turned parents to a beautiful baby girl a month ago. As per latest update, the star hero has started shooting for his new film “Game Changer” in the direction of Shankar.
Ram Charan resumed shootings after taking a break as he and Upasana turned parents to a beautiful baby girl a month ago. As per latest update, the star hero has started shooting for his new film “Game Changer” in the direction of Shankar.
Well, post “Game Changer,” Ram Charan also has a film lined up with Buchi Babu Sana of “Uppena” fame. Sometime back, there was news that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in the film. But sources close to the actress say that Janhvi is very much keen to get on the project but has dates issue. She has given her dates for a crazy OTT show and is sorting out space to be a part of the Ram Charan starrer.
Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with the NTR film “Devara.” If she bags the Ram Charan film, there will be no looking back for her in Tollywood. Janhvi was last seen in “Bawaal,” an OTT release alongside Varun Dhawan.