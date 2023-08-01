Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan

Ram Charan resumed shootings after taking a break as he and Upasana turned parents to a beautiful baby girl a month ago. As per latest update, the star hero has started shooting for his new film “Game Changer” in the direction of Shankar.



Well, post “Game Changer,” Ram Charan also has a film lined up with Buchi Babu Sana of “Uppena” fame. Sometime back, there was news that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in the film. But sources close to the actress say that Janhvi is very much keen to get on the project but has dates issue. She has given her dates for a crazy OTT show and is sorting out space to be a part of the Ram Charan starrer.

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with the NTR film “Devara.” If she bags the Ram Charan film, there will be no looking back for her in Tollywood. Janhvi was last seen in “Bawaal,” an OTT release alongside Varun Dhawan.