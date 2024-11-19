"Jathara" film success dedicated to the audience - Movie Team at the Thanks Meet

Under the banner of Radhakrishna Production Company, Radhakrishna Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy produced the movie 'Jathara' in association with Movietech LLC under the banner of Galla Manjunath. The movie is directed and acted by Satish Babu Ratakonda. This film has a unique point that no one has touched it before. On the occasion of the film's successful run, the team has addressed the media in the recent press meet.

In the success meet, Director and Hero Sathish Babu Ratakonda stated, "I am so thankful to the audience who have supported our film despite the releases of another 10 and more movies. The credit will go first to the audience. The artists and technicians who worked for our film is also part of the film's success. My special thanks to Presenter Galla Manjunath who came forward to support our film. I also thank my producers Radhakrishna Garu, Dwarampudi Shiva Sankar Reddy garu for trusting in me to complete this film".

Producer Dwarampudi Shiva Sankar Reddy garu said, "Jathara film success is dedicated to the audience. We are indebted for the support they gave us for this movie success. I specially thank each and everyone who were part of our film. We are feeling proud that our movie had a successful 1st week run in theatres competing with other big casting movies. We received positive responses from our Distributors and Exhibitors for the positive buzz".

Vishnu said, "My special thanks to Producer Shiva Sankar Reddy garu and Satish Babu garu for giving this opportunity to work in this project. I was very much connected to this film when i heard the storyline. It has an emotions of a village goddesses concept with rooted drama. My special appreciation to Satish Babu garu for his stunning performance in this film. I am so proud to be part of this film.

Dialogue Writer stated, "I congratulate every artist and the technicians who worked for this film. I am so happy to be part of this film. I am in film industry for 10 years. Surprisingly, for the first time i took full remuneration with the support of the producers. I wish this producers should make more films here and get more successful films here."

Cast: Sathish Babu Ratakonda, Deeya Raj, R.K Naidu, Gopal Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, and Sai Vikranth

Technical Team:

Written and Directed by: Sathish Babu Ratakonda

Presents: Galla Manjunath

Producers: Radhakrishna Reddy and Siva Shankar Reddy

Banners: Radhakrishnaa Production Company, Movieteck LLC

DOP: K.V Prasad

Music: Sreejith Edavana

PRO: Sai Satish