'Jathara' set for a grand release on Nov 8th

‘Jathara’ set for a grand release on Nov 8th
A new generation of filmmakers is making waves at the box office with fresh, captivating narratives, and Jathara is poised to join this trend.

A new generation of filmmakers is making waves at the box office with fresh, captivating narratives, and Jathara is poised to join this trend. Produced by Radhakrishna Reddy and Shivashankar Reddy under Radhakrishna Production Company, in partnership with MovieTech LLC, this content-driven film marks the directorial debut of Sathish Babu Ratakonda, who also plays the lead role.

Set against the backdrop of Chittoor district, Jathara promises an intense drama with a unique premise. The first look has already piqued the interest of audiences. Deeya Raj stars as the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast including R.K. Naidu, Gopal Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, and Sai Vikranth. With cinematography by K.V. Prasad and music by Sreejith Edavana, Jathara is all set for its grand theatrical release on November 8th.

