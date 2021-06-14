Jersey girl Sanusha shuts up trolls on body shaming

Sanusha Santhosh is a talented actor who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. She also did films in the Telugu film industry. She was seen as a child artist in Pawan Kalyan's Bangaram and recently did Nani's Jersey. With both the films, the actress gained a good name and fame. However, many pointed out that she put on weight and made critical comments on her physical appearance.

After tolerating the same for so long, the actress finally opened up on this body shaming. Sanusha has given a befitting reply to all these trolls. Taking to her Instagram profile, she posted a lengthy note where she shared her views.

"To everyone who has been mentioning about my weight, worrying about it and being bothered by it too much, maybe even more than me mostly, you don't exist solely to lose weight and be pretty. When you get so much of chori to body shame someone, always remember when you point two fingers at a person, there are 3 fingers pointed towards you and love, you aren't perfect either. Take care of your-self, mentally and physically," she shared.