Jr NTR calls Rajamouli a ‘taskmaster’

Popular Telugu actor Tarak, better known as Junior NTR, is to appear in the pan-India movie 'RRR' alongside his buddy Ram Charan. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial is one of the most awaited movies right now.

With a big fanbase and star stature, Jr NTR is still known for simplicity and a down-to-the-earth attitude. In a conversation, he shares his fond memories during his work for 'RRR'.

When quizzed about his experience working for 'RRR', the ever-enthusiastic Jr NTR had explained how Rajamouli looks at minute things related to the movie, how he manages to estimate the pulse of the audience.

"There is a reason why Rajamouli is one of the biggest directors of India. I was puzzled on why he was so adamant on the sets when we were shooting for the 'Naatu Naatu' song. He was stressing on the sync, while Ram Charan and I had to go for more than a dozen takes", NTR said. "Only after the making of the song was released, did I understand. I called up Rajamouli and asked him, how he could foresee even the most minute things. As I read the comments and news articles, everything is just about Ram Charan and me dancing in sync", NTR explained, as he terms Rajamouli as 'taskmaster'.

'RRR' is slated for a mammoth release on January 7, 2022. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are to be seen in the roles of Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.