Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s pointless brawls wasted shoot days: Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming epic film 'RRR,' has revealed some interesting tidbits about the chemistry of the two stars. During the media interaction on Saturday in Hyderabad, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the producers were present at the promotional event.

Rajamouli, who interacted with the media about his experience working with Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR, said, they acted like "kids" on the first day of their school.

As Rajamouli started speaking, Ram Charan signalled Jr NTR. On Ram Charan's signal, Jr NTR playfully tickled Rajamouli, to which the director pranced on the stage.

"More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls," Rajamouli stated. "See, this is how they behave on the sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched, like kids."

"We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", the 'Baahubali' director 'complained', while the hall was filled with laughter. Jr NTR and Ram Charan share a special friendship, which seems to have grown stronger during the 'RRR' shoot.

On speaking about how he balances the characters, the "Vikramarkudu" maker said that his focus was always on how to balance the characters of his film and not the images of the stars who played the characters. "The moment I look at them as Ram Charan, NTR and Alia Bhatt and I start thinking about how to balance their screen space, I am a failure as a filmmaker. I need to think that I have my 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju', I have my 'Komaram Bheem' and I have my 'Sita'. How do I balance my characters, not their images, how do I make my audiences equally empathetic toward these characters? If I travel in that line, I have a chance of being a successful storyteller. That is my approach. I don't think of their images."

"Their images make the audiences come to the theatres, but my story makes the audiences feel for the characters," the Director concluded.

The film, which is all set to release on January 7, 2022, is being presented by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Danayya of DVV Entertainment.