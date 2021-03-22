Jr NTR's comeback on television getting huge response from audiences

The Telugu television audiences are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Jr NTR on the small screen. It is already known that the actor will be hosting the upcoming season of Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu (EMK), which will be aired on Gemini TV. Already, a first look teaser of the show featuring NTR was released a few days back and got a terrific response from the audiences. Now, the makers have released yet another interesting promo that suits the concept of the show. Even this teaser is getting a good response from the viewers. On the whole, the makers have succeeded in generating good buzz among the people.

The registrations of this show will be opened soon and it is being heard that it will go on air in a couple of months. On the film front, NTR is currently working on the film RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this period drama features Ram Charan in the other lead role. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing pivotal roles in it. RRR is slated for a worldwide release on October 13.