Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Grosses Over Rs 250 Cr in Opening Weekend

Jr NTR's latest film, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, has made a stunning impact at the box office, marking an extraordinary opening weekend. In just three days, the action drama has grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the major hits of the year.

As reported by Yuvasudha Arts, the production house behind the film, ‘Devara: Part 1’ collected Rs 243 crore worldwide by the end of its second day. On September 29, the film continued its impressive run, earning Rs 40 crore nett in India, bringing its total collections to a remarkable Rs 250 crore by the end of its opening weekend. The breakdown of collections for September 29 shows the Telugu version contributing Rs 27.65 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 11 crore to the overall tally.

Weekend Performance Breakdown:

• Day 1: Highest opening day gross

• Day 2: Continued strong performance with significant audience turnout

• Day 3 (September 29): Nett collection of Rs 40.3 crore

Telugu version: Rs 27.65 crore

Hindi version: Rs 11 crore

Despite the Sunday numbers reflecting a 50% drop from its opening day, the film's performance remains commendable, with Rs 161 crore nett collected in India over the first three days.

The response to ‘Devara: Part 1’ has been mixed among critics and audiences. While many have praised Jr NTR's performance and Koratala Siva's direction, others have pointed out areas for improvement. However, the box office numbers clearly indicate that the film has resonated with a large audience, driving them to theaters.

On September 29, the Telugu version of the film recorded an impressive 65.35% occupancy, showcasing its popularity. As all eyes now turn to the weekdays, industry experts are keenly observing whether the film can maintain its momentum and attract viewers during the typically quieter mid-week days.

With such a strong opening weekend, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is set for a promising run at the box office. Fans of Jr NTR and action-drama enthusiasts are eager to see how the film performs in the coming days. The combination of a star-studded cast, engaging storyline, and directorial finesse has set high expectations for the film's future collections.