Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1 Set to Release in Japan

The film Devara: Part 1 starring NTR Jr. will be released in Japan on March 28. Ahead of the release, NTR Jr. will visit Japan on March 22 for promotional events.

Japan has always been a special place for NTR Jr., especially after the success of RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

His film RRR became a cultural sensation in Japan, winning over many fans. NTR Jr.'s fans in Japan have loved his performances, especially in films like Student No. 1.

Now, with Devara: Part 1, they will get to see him in another exciting film.

In Devara: Part 1, NTR Jr. plays Devara, a powerful character navigating difficult challenges.

His performance has been praised as one of his most intense roles.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr. is also working on a new film with director Prashanth Neel, known for the K.G.F series. The new film, tentatively called NTRNeel’, is being shot in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City with over 2000 junior artists.

This action-packed film is set to release on January 9, 2026 in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prashanth Neel is known for his mass appeal, and this film is expected to be one of his biggest yet.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, led by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.