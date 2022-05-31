June Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms Next Month

The coming month of June is definitely going to be a blockbuster as the most awaited movies of the season Major, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Ante Sundaraniki and a few others are ready to hit the big screens. Even the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are also holding interesting shows and web series! So, let us check out the list of movies and shows that are ready to hit big screens and small screens!

Tollywood

1. Major

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revati and Murali Sharma

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Genre: Biopic

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

2. Ante Sundaraniki

Release Date: 10th June, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: nani, Nazriya, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Azhagam Perumal, Srikanth Iyengar, Nadiya, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj

Director: Vivek Athreya

Genre: Romantic love tale

Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family that believes in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will they convince their parents!

Bollywood

1. Samrat Prithviraj

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood

Director: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Genre: Life story of great King Prithviraj Chauhan

Akshay Kumar is stepping into the shoes of this great king and Manushi will essay the role of queen Sayogita in her debut project. This movie mainly showcases Samrat's love tale with his wife and war sequences with Mohammad Ghori!

2. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Release Date: June 24, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli

Director: Raj Mehta

Genre: Family Drama

Varun and Kiara who reside in abroad plan to divorce but as they fly to Indian for some occasion, they hide it from their parents. On the other hand, when Varun plans to speak about his divorce with his father Anil Kapoor, accidently his father reveals that he also wants to divorce his mother Neetu Kapoor due to extra-marital affair. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Varun stop his father from divorcing his mother and settle down his issues with his wife Kiara.

Kollywood

1. Vikram

Release Date: June 24, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Action thriller

Retired police officer Vikaram (Kamal Haasan) is assigned to rescue a high-ranking politician. He will be kidnapped by the antagonists (One will be the gangster and other will be a politician). So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Vikram solve the mystery and save the kidnapped person!

Now, let us check out the new releases of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime…

Amazon Prime

June 1

• Will & Grace (1999)

• Call Me By Your Name (2018)

• Half Baked (1998)

• The Cutting Edge (1992)

• The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)

• The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)

• Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

• Black Swan (2010)

• Juno (2007)

• The Transporter (2002)

• The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

• The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

• Mother! (2017)

• The Sandlot (1993)

• The Nanny Diaries (2007)

• The Wiz (1978)

• Groundhog Day (1993)

• Sabrina (1995)

• White Men Can't Jump (1992)

• Dr. Dolittle (1998)

• Whip It! (2009)

• Next Day Air (2009)

• World's Greatest Dad (2009)

• Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)

• Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

• The Nutty Professor (1996)

• The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

• Mr. Wrong (1996)

• The Mod Squad (1999)

• I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

• Meatballs (1979)

• Antwone Fisher (2003)

• Annie Hall (1977)

• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

• Megamind (2010)

• Rejoice and Shout (2011)

• The Presidio (1988)

• Mermaids (1990)

• Switchback (1997)

• Top Gun (1986)

• Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

• The Honeymooners (2005)

• The Time Machine (2002)

• Mr. Mom (1983)

• The Love Letter (1999)

• Twilight (2008)

• The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

• The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

• The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

• The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

• Philadelphia (1994)

• Snake Eyes (1998)

• The Fighting Temptations (2003)

• Walking Tall (2004)

• Rosemary's Baby (1968)

• In & Out (1997)

• Galaxy Quest (1999)

• Not Without My Daughter (1991)

• Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

• The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

• Fences (2016)

• New York Undercover (1994)

June 3

The Boys S3 (2022)

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10

• No Time To Die (2021)

• Fairfax S2 (2022)

June 12

• Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

• The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

• My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17

• Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

• The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

• The Lake (2022)

June 24

• At Home With the Gils (2022)

• Chloe (2022)

• The One That Got Away (2022)

• Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

June 30

Bang Bang Baby (2022)

Limited Time Amazon Prime Video Channel Samples

• Generation Drag: Season 1, Streaming June 1

• The Book of Queer: Season 1, Streaming June 2

• You Had Me at Aloha: Streaming June 2

• This is Going to Hurt: Season 1, Streaming June 2

• For the Love of Jason: Season 2, Streaming June 2

• Trixie Motel: Season 1, Streaming June 2

• P-Valley: Season 2, Streaming June 3

• London Kills: Season 3, Streaming June 6

• Mystic: Season 1, Streaming June 7

• Grace: Season 2, Streaming June 7

• American Gangster: Trap Queens: Season 3, Streaming June 9

• 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise: Season 2, Streaming June 10

• Dark Winds: Season 1, Streaming June 12

• Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Streaming June 12

• Evil: Season 3, Streaming June 12

• Tony Awards: Streaming June 12

• Outsiders: Streaming June 13

• Her Pen Pal: Streaming June 16

• Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After: Streaming June 16

• Mad God: Streaming June 16

• Players: Season 1, Streaming June 16

• Jerry & Marge Go Large: Streaming June 17

• Paw Patrol Jet to the Rescue: Season 1, Streaming June 18

• Men in Black: International: Streaming June 18

• Hotel Portofino: Season 1, Streaming June 19

• Endeavour: Season 8, Streaming June 19

• Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood: Streaming June 20

• The Barking Murders: Season 1, Streaming June 21

• Terror Lake Drive: Season 2, Streaming June 23

• The Great American Recipe: Season 1, Streaming June 24

• The Chi: Season 5, Streaming June 26

• Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial: Season 1, Streaming June 26

• Martin Reunion Special: Streaming June 27

• Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness: Season 1, Streaming June 27

• All Star Shore: Season 1, Streaming June 29

• Moonhaven: Season 1, Streaming June 30

Netflix

Coming Soon

• Glamour Girls

• Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

June 1

• Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

• Dear John

• Dumb and Dumber

• Edge of Seventeen

• Eraser

• His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

• Lean on Me

• Léon: The Professional

• Life as We Know It

• Mission: Impossible

• Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

• Mission: Impossible II

• Mr. Bean's Holiday

• National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

• Soul Plane

• Steel Magnolias

• The Amazing Spider-Man

• The Boy

• The Departed

• The Fighter

• The Girl Next Door

• The Hurt Locker

• The Players Club

• Titanic

• Troy

• Vegas Vacation

• We Are Marshall

June 2

• Borgen - Power & Glory (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The DUFF

• Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 3

• As the Crow Flies (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Floor Is Lava: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Interceptor (NETFLIX FILM)

• Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• The Perfect Mother (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Surviving Summer (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Two Summers (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

• Action Pack: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 8

• Baby Fever (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Hustle (NETFLIX FILM)

• Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

June 9

• Rhythm + Flow France (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 10

• Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (NETFLIX FILM)

• Closet Monster

• Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• First Kill (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Intimacy (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Top Gear: Season 27

• Top Gear: Season 28

• Trees of Peace (NETFLIX FILM)

• Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 13

• Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

• Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• Halftime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• The Mole: Season 3-4

June 15

• Centauro (NETFLIX FILM)

• Front Cover

• God's Favorite Idiot (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Heart Parade (NETFLIX FILM)

• Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Maldivas (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• The War Next-door: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The Wrath of God (NETFLIX FILM)

June 16

• Dead End: Paranormal Park (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Love & Anarchy: Season 2 ( NETFLIX SERIES)

• Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• Won't You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

• The Martha Mitchell Effect (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Rainbow High: Season 2

• She: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Spiderhead (NETFLIX FILM)

• You Don't Know Me (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 18

• Alchemy of Souls (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Charmed: Season 4

• SPRIGGAN (NETFLIX ANIME)

June 19

• Civil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• It

June 20

• Doom of Love (NETFLIX FILM)

• Philomena

June 21

• All That: Seasons 2-3

• The Future Of (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

• Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

• Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 22

• Bruna Louise: Demolition (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• The Hidden Lives of Pets (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Love & Gelato (NETFLIX FILM)

• The Mist (2007)

• ONE PIECE: New Episodes

• Sing 2

• Snowflake Mountain (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 23

• Best of the Fest (NETFLIX COMEDY)

• First Class (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Queen (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 24

• Angry Birds: Summer of Madness: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Legacies: Season 4

• The Man from Toronto (NETFLIX FILM)

• Man Vs Bee (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 25

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18

June 27

• Cafe Minamdang (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY)

June 28

• Blasted (NETFLIX FILM)

• Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 29

• BEAUTY (NETFLIX FILM)

• Extraordinary Attorney Woo (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Pirate Gold of Adak Island (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 30

• BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (NETFLIX ANIME)

• Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

• Sharkdog: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

What's leaving Netflix in June 2022:

Here's everything set to be swiped from Netflix in June:

June 2

• Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

• Lady Bird

June 6

• The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

• Vampire Academy

June 13

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

June 17

Silver Linings Playbook

June 23

Reign: Seasons 1-3

June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

June 30

• Corpse Bride

• Desperado

• Eagle Eye

• Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

• The Exorcist

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall

• Godzilla

• Happy Gilmore

• Her

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Into the Wild

• Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

• Just Go With It

• Looper

• Memoirs of a Geisha

• Midnight in Paris

• My Fair Lady

• The Originals: Seasons 1-4

• Shrek Forever After

• Stand by Me

Disney+ Hotstar

Wednesday, June 1

• Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

• Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

• A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere

• Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) – Season 4 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

Friday, June 3

• Mack Wrestles (Short)

• Hollywood Stargirl – Premiere

Wednesday, June 8

• Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

• Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

• Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

• Ms. Marvel – Premiere – Episode 1

• Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV

Friday, June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

Wednesday, June 15

• Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

• grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

• Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

• T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

• The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

• Family Reboot – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Ms. Marvel – Episode 2

• Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V

• Love, Victor – Seasons 1-2 and Season 3 – Premiere

Friday, June 17

• Kings Ransom

• Big Shot

Wednesday, June 22

• G.O.A.T. (S1)

• Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

• Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale – Part VI

• Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

Friday, June 24

• Rise – Premiere

• Trevor: The Musical – Premiere

Wednesday, June 29

• Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

• Baymax! – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Ms. Marvel – Episode 4

So guys, have fun watching these most-awaited movies and shows on both big and small screens!