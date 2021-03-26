Junior NTR Drops The First Look Poster Of Ram Charan Tej (Alluri SitaRamaraju) From RRR Movie

As Tollywood's ace actor Ram CharanTej is celebrating his 35th birthday tomorrow, the makers of the RRR movie have dropped the first look poster of 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju' and created a buzz on social media. Junior NTR dropped the poster on his Twitter page and also revealed the character of the mighty leader.



Sharing the awesome poster of Ram Charan, NTR also wrote, "He's brave.



He's honest.

He's righteous.

Here's my brother

@AlwaysRamCharan

in his fiercest avatar as #AlluriSitaRamaraju...".

Even Ram Charan shared the poster on his Twitter page…

Alongside the poster, he also jotted down the qualities of a mighty leader and fighter 'Alluri'… "Bravery, honour and integrity.

A man who defined it all!

It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju".

RRR is a periodical movie that showcases freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame bringing two revolutionaries from the pre-independence era, set in 1920. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while KomaramBheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.

This movie will have NTR essaying the role of KomaramBheem and Ram CharanTej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Sita and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.

RRR movie is being released on 13th October 2021.