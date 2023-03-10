Junior NTR Says, 'We Are Going To Carry The Whole Nation In Our Hearts As We Walk The Red Carpet'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej flew to the USA to attend the most-awaited Oscars 2023 event along with the director SS Rajamouli and RRR team. Junior NTR recently interacted with the American news channel, KTLA and shared his excitement as he is all set to walk on the prestigious red carpet for the first time.



He said that he is going to carry the whole nation on the red carpet… "I don't think it's going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It's going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that."

Well, the Oscars 2023 event will be held on 13th March, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. RRR team is also all happy as the original singers of the popular song "Naatu Naatu…", Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are going to perform live on the stage on the Oscars stage! The entire nation is eagerly awaiting to witness this great moment. Even the song is nominated in the 'Original Song' category of 'The Academy' nominations.

Ram Charan Tej and SS Rajamouli along with MM Keeravani flew to the USA a few days ahead of the Oscars event as they also graced the HCA Film Awards 2023. Junior NTR couldn't attend it as his dear cousin Taraka Ratna passed away on 19th February, 2023 after suffering from a massive heart attack! So, he flew to the USA on 6th March and joined the RRR team. Now, all of them are participating in various talk shows and interviews to promote the movie ahead of the Oscars event.

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It has Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya and Ray Stevenson in the prominent roles.

A few hours ago even ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao also gave a befitting reply to Tammareddy Bharadwaj as he commented on the RRR movie team stating that they spent Rs 80 crores for the Oscars promotion.

His post reads, "మిత్రుడు భరద్వాజ్ కి,

తెలుగు సినిమాకు, తెలుగు సాహిత్యానికి, తెలుగు దర్శకుడికి, తెలుగు నటులకి ప్రపంచ వేదికలపై మొదటి సారి వస్తున్న పేరుని చూసి గర్వపడాలి.. అంతే కానీ 80 కోట్ల ఖర్చు అంటూ చెప్పడానికి నీ దగ్గర అకౌంట్స్ ఇన్ఫర్మేషన్ ఏమైనా ఉందా..?

జేమ్స్ కామెరూన్, స్పీల్ బర్గ్ వంటి వారు డబ్బు తీసుకొని మన సినిమా గొప్పతనాన్ని పొగుడుతున్నారని నీ

ఉద్దేశమా ?"

Hope RRR team bags the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and makes us all feel proud!