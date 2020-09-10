Jyotika's double dhamaka this weekend

After the spectacular success of 36 Vayasulo, the Telugu version of Jyotika's comeback film in Tamil, 36 Vayadhinile, aha is all geared up to bring yet another treat for its audiences along with the fans of Jyotika with the 'Jyotika Double Dhamaka' weekend which features the digital premieres of her films Maguvalu Matrame and Bangaru Thalli – the Telugu versions of Magalir Mattum and Ponmagal Vandhal – releasing tomorrow, September 11.

Making this September SOOPER for its viewers, the platform aims at celebrating friendship and women power like never before with both these movies.

Speaking about the premieres of her films and the success of 36 Vayasulo, Jyotika says, "I am very happy that the Telugu audience is showering so much love on me after all these years. Their support then and their love now mean a lot to me! I am excited that these two special films will be enjoyed by everyone now."

Playing two varied characters – Vennela in Bangaru Thalli which brings alive a courtroom drama that leaves you striving for justice and Prabha from Maguvalu Matrame which is a film that takes viewers on a nostalgic trip of sisterhood – in films that are empowering and impactful, Jyotika is set to capture hearts with these two stories.

The Telugu trailers of both the films were earlier released by Jyotika's husband, actor Suriya.