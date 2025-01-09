Kajal Aggarwal joins the cast of ‘The India Story’; shoot begins

After her recent success in the Telugu film Satyabhama, star actress Kajal Aggarwal is expanding her horizons with a new Bollywood project. She has officially joined the cast of The India Story, a gripping drama directed by Chetan DK. The film, which began shooting today, explores the dark side of pesticide scandals and is set to make a significant impact on audiences.

In this hard-hitting narrative, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside Shreyas Talpade, who takes on the lead role. Talpade, known for his portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency and his voice work in Pushpa 2, will bring depth to the intense drama.

The screenplay for The India Story is penned by Sagar B. Shinde, who also serves as the producer. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2025, promising a compelling storyline that addresses a timely and important issue.

With The India Story added to her lineup, Kajal Aggarwal continues to diversify her portfolio, already working on high-profile projects like Indian 3, Sikandar, and Kannappa. Fans eagerly await her performance in this exciting new venture, with more details about the film expected to be revealed soon.