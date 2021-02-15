Tollywood: Director Maruthi is currently busy working on a film with Gopichand. Titled Pakka Commercial, the movie features Raashi Khanna as the heroine. The film's shoot will begin next month. Meanwhile, Aha Video signed up the director for an interesting web-series. Going by the reports, hot beauty Kajal Aggarwal will play the lead role in it.

Kajal Aggarwal and Maruthi are currently working on a web series titled 3 Roses. Already, Kajal marked her debut in the Internet space with a web series on Hotstar. Titled Live Telecast, Venkat Prabhu is the director. It has gained a positive response and Aha also wants to work with Kajal.

The details about the story, genre and other cast, crew are kept under wraps now. Most likely, the web series will hit the floors in the second half of this year. Stay tuned to us for more details about the project.