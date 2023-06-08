‘Kalaya Nijama’ from ‘Calling Sahasra’ is a cool melody

Sudigali Sudheer is an actor who has made a name for himself on the small screen and later enterted into silver screen. His latest movie is 'Calling Sahasra'. The film is produced by Vijesh Tayal, Chiranjeevi Pamidi and Venkateswarlu Katuri under the banner of Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts. Arun Vikkirala is directing the film. Dalisya is playing opposite to Sudheer. The lyrical song 'Kalaya Nijama..' from this film was released in the press conference held on this occasion.

Music director Mohit Rehmanik said, "Thanks to Chitra madam who sang the melody song 'Kalaya Nijama..' in our movie. Although she was not feeling well while singing this song, she practiced for four hours and sang it. Thanks to the director, producers and team for their support. I think everyone will like the movie," he said.

You Tuber Ravi Teja said, "'Kalaya Nijama' song is very good. I did a very good role in the movie. Thanks to Sudheer brother and director producers who supported me a lot. I request the audience to encourage the team and the movie," he said.

Producer Venkateshwarlu Katuri said, "'Calling Sahasra' is our first step as producers. It is a sweet memory for us. Director Arun, hero Sudheer and heroine Dalisya along with the team all worked very hard. Due to Corona, we have completed the shooting after struggling for a year and a half. We worked with a good team. Mohit has given a wonderful tune and lyricist Lakshmi Priyanka has given wonderful lyrics,” he said.

Actor Siva Balaji said, "When I heard the story, I felt as curious as when I read a novel. There are many twists and turns. When I heard the title, I thought this is it. Kudos to the producers, Dalisya is a good intense actor. I wish her good luck. Music director Mohit has given good music. Talking about Sudheer, I have known him for many years. We shared the screen together for the first time. With this movie, he shows a new shade in himself as an actor. I want Sudheer to be successful in Telugu like Siva Karthikeya in Tamil," he said.

The film's director Arun Vikkirala said, "Mohit's tune for Kalaya Nizma song fell in love as soon as I heard it. The song got more beautiful after Chitragaru sang it. Lakshmi Priyanka gave very good lyrics. Dalisya has done a very good role. Sudhir looks completely different. Cinematographer Sunny gave beautiful visuals. With a good team, our work has become very easy. With the support of the producers, we were able to complete the film well," he said.

Hero Sudheer said, "Thanks to the media family for launching the song on behalf of our team. Thanks to Mohit, Lakshmi and Priyanka. Chitramma's blessings are always with us. Sunny provided beautiful visuals. Thanks to our producers Vijesh, Venkat and Chiranjeevi. This film is a three-year struggle. We have reached this stage after many struggles. Our director Arun was telling the story by playing music with bluetooth speaker. The film was made with intensity creating a mood in such a range. This is a film in a different genre than the films I have done so far. Thanks to the director and producers who made the film with faith in me. The support provided by Shiva Balaji cannot be overstated. Heroine Dalisya is a wonderful actress. Background score by Mark K Robingari is excellent. Thanks to every member who worked for this movie," he said.