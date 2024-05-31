‘Kalki 2898 AD’ comes with unique promotional strategy

In the upcoming sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD," Prabhas takes on the role of Bhairava, accompanied by his trusty sidekick, Bujji – a futuristic car. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to hit theaters on June 27th.



Ahead of the theatrical release, the film's team is pulling out all the stops to generate excitement. Vyjayanthi Movies and Green Gold Animation have teamed up to produce a 2D animation series titled "Bujji & Bhairava," which got premiered on Prime Video. It offers a glimpse into the adventurous world of the film, promising an action-packed ride for audiences.

Speaking about it, Nag Ashwin said, “Now, the whole world will see a glimpse of what we have been working on for the past 4-5 years. It’s a bold experiment for our production house to make an animated series for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and release it even before the film’s release. It’s a new genre film. We didn’t know how hard it would be when we got the idea to make an animated series. Animation is a whole different ball game. Full respect for animators across the world. We worked with Green Gold company, which created ‘Chota Bheem,’ the pride of India.”

This innovative promotional strategy is expected to bolster anticipation for "Kalki 2898 AD" among viewers, setting the stage for a potentially blockbuster success.