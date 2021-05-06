Kalyan Ram to star in Balakrishna's next?

We already know that a movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna under the direction of Anil Ravipudi is now on cards and the expectations are sky-high on this movie.

If everything goes well, the shooting of the film will go on roll very soon. Anil Ravipudi also received a positive nod from Balakrishna and he is currently busy working on the script. As per the latest reports, the movie is going to be a multi starrer film and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also going to play the other lead role in the film. Anil Ravipudi also met Kalyan Ram and discussed the same. The duo initially worked together in Pataas movie which ended up as a super hit. So, the fans are also super excited to watch them together in a single frame.

Balakrishna is yet to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film Akhanda under the direction of Boyapati and will also complete a Gopichand Malineni's action entertainer before kickstarting Anil Ravipudi's project. Shine Screens banner is bankrolling this project. Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi has to wrap up 'F3' starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej.