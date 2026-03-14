‘Kanchana’ re-release surprises trade with solid opening

At a time when several new films are struggling to attract audiences to theatres, the re-release of Kanchana has emerged as an unexpected success at the box office. The Telugu version of the popular horror-comedy returned to theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, receiving a strong response from moviegoers.

The film reportedly witnessed impressive advance bookings ahead of its re-release and even trended on several online ticket-booking platforms. Many theatres recorded encouraging occupancy levels, with some shows running nearly house full. According to trade estimates, the film managed to collect around ₹2 to ₹3 crore gross on its opening day, an impressive figure for a re-release.

What makes the achievement even more notable is that Kanchana is a dubbed film that originally released several years ago. Despite the time gap, the film continues to enjoy immense popularity among Telugu audiences, largely due to the success of the widely loved Muni series. The franchise’s unique mix of horror and comedy has built a loyal fan base over the years.

Another factor contributing to the film’s strong turnout is the popularity of actor-director Raghava Lawrence. With a considerable gap since fans last saw him on the big screen in a major theatrical release, the re-release of Kanchana offered movie lovers an opportunity to relive the entertaining experience in cinemas.

The film’s positive response has also brought some much-needed relief to theatre owners during a relatively dull period at the box office. With limited new releases drawing crowds, exhibitors are hopeful that Kanchana will continue to attract decent audiences over the weekend.

Trade analysts say the film’s performance once again highlights the nostalgia factor and the enduring popularity of well-loved entertainers when they return to the big screen.