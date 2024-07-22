Live
- Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.
- DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur
- DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications
- R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
- Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala
- Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold
- The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district
- Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ
- Kamala Harris moves to lock nomination for President
- Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks Kagiso Rabada’s record with seven-for on ODI debut
Just In
‘Kancherla’ film wraps up final shoot, to hit screens in August
Kancherla Achyutha Rao, head of Upakar Charitable Trust, has ventured into film production with eight movies under the banner of SS SLV Creations.
Kancherla Achyutha Rao, head of Upakar Charitable Trust, has ventured into film production with eight movies under the banner of SS SLV Creations. His son, Upendra Babu, starred and directed the successful debut film "Upendra Gadi Adda." The latest project, "Kancherla," featuring Upendra Babu, is nearing completion with its final schedule wrapped up in Araku and Visakhapatnam.
At a press event held on Saturday, producer Kancherla Achyutha Rao announced the film's title and confirmed its release in August. He expressed gratitude for the support from local artists and promised that the movie's content would appeal to audiences of all ages. The film’s music and technical aspects have been praised, with director Yad Kumar ensuring a compelling narrative. A pre-release event will be held soon in Madhurawada.