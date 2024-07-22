  • Menu
‘Kancherla’ film wraps up final shoot, to hit screens in August

Kancherla Achyutha Rao, head of Upakar Charitable Trust, has ventured into film production with eight movies under the banner of SS SLV Creations. His son, Upendra Babu, starred and directed the successful debut film "Upendra Gadi Adda." The latest project, "Kancherla," featuring Upendra Babu, is nearing completion with its final schedule wrapped up in Araku and Visakhapatnam.

At a press event held on Saturday, producer Kancherla Achyutha Rao announced the film's title and confirmed its release in August. He expressed gratitude for the support from local artists and promised that the movie's content would appeal to audiences of all ages. The film’s music and technical aspects have been praised, with director Yad Kumar ensuring a compelling narrative. A pre-release event will be held soon in Madhurawada.

