‘Kannappa’ team introduces Arpit Ranka in a fierce avatar As Kala Mukha

The makers of the much-anticipated film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, have unveiled a striking new first look poster featuring Arpit Ranka in the formidable role of Kala Mukha.

In the film, Kala Mukha emerges as a ruthless force of devastation with a singular aim—securing the sacred 'Vayu Lingam'. The first look poster vividly captures his menacing nature and relentless pursuit, showcasing his trail of destruction through forests and against warriors. This fierce portrayal is set to add significant depth to the film’s narrative.

The introduction of Kala Mukha is part of the strategic promotional campaign for Kannappa, which involves revealing the first looks of key characters to build anticipation. Each poster released thus far highlights the importance of the characters within the film.

Kannappa is particularly significant for Vishnu Manchu, as it marks the acting debut of his son, Avram Baktha Manchu, who will play the role of Thinnadu. The film is set to have a grand Pan-India release in December, promising a compelling cinematic experience with its richly developed characters and epic storyline.

