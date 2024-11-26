Karthikeya unveils title logo of ‘Abadameva Jayathe’

The upcoming comedy thriller Abadameva Jayathe delves into an intriguing concept based on the popular saying, "If someone tells lies, they will have daughters." Directed by K. Karthikeyan Santosh, the film stars Sushanth Yashki, Pravanya Reddy, Master Vikas, Master Bhanu, Vijay Krishna, and Venky Lingam in pivotal roles.

Produced by Konda Sandeep and Abhiram Aluganti, with co-production by Bala Shivudu, Rakesh, and Srujana Gopal under the Purple Film Factory banner, the movie is set in a rural backdrop, showcasing a storyline from two decades ago.

The film’s title logo was recently unveiled by young actor Karthikeya, who lauded the unique premise and extended his best wishes to the team. The movie’s music is composed by Pavan, with Vikas Chikballapur handling cinematography and Shadow as the editor.

Shot across picturesque rural locations, including Surraram, Vemulawada, Vikarabad, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada, the film aims to bring authentic village life to the screen. Currently in its post-production phase, the team is gearing up for a theatrical release in February next year.