Live
Just In
Karthi's Blockbuster ‘Sardar’ gets a sequel, filming for ‘Sardar 2’ set to begin in July
Kollywood star Karthi's blockbuster ‘Sardar’ gets a sequel, ‘Sardar 2’! Filming begins in July with exotic locations, & Ashika Ranganath is rumoured to join the cast.
Kollywood star Karthi, known for his dedication to powerful stories, is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film, Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the original film captivated audiences and emerged a box office success. Now, the makers have sent fans into a frenzy with the news of ‘Sardar 2’!
A glimpse into the world of ‘Sardar 2’ was recently unveiled by the production team, and it's setting the stage for an electrifying adventure. Whispers on the internet suggest a thrilling backdrop - Mission Cambodia! This exciting twist has left fans eagerly waiting for more.
Adding to the buzz, reports indicate that filming for ‘Sardar 2’ is set to commence in July. To create an immersive cinematic experience, a massive set is being constructed in Chennai. But the journey doesn't end there! Speculation has it that the production will then move to exotic international locations like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, further amping up the scale of the film.
While the makers haven't officially confirmed the cast yet, rumours suggest that the talented Ashika Ranganath, known for her work in ‘Amigos,’ might be gracing the screen with a pivotal role.
The soundtrack for ‘Sardar 2’ promises to be equally captivating, with the legendary Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music and background score.
Meanwhile, Karthi remains busy with his other project, ‘Vaathi,’ directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. This film features the beautiful Kriti Shetty as the leading lady, and its recently released first look has already generated significant online buzz. ‘Vaathi’ is being produced by KE Gnanvel Raja under the Studio Green banner.