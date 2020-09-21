Kartikeya to play NIA officer

Tollywood: Hero Kartikeya Gummakonda's next movie to be directed by debutant Sri Saripalli under 88 Ramareddy's Sree Chitra Movie Makers production. Kollywood fame Tanya Ravichandran will play the female lead.

As of now, comprising the occassion of Hero Kartikeya's birthday on September 21st, movie team is known to announce exciting updates.





Speaking about the film Director Sri Saripalli & Producer 88 Ramareddy say, "The concept of thd movie is different. Kartikeya will play the role of an NIA officer in it. Enjoying the narration, Karthikeya approved the story as soon he heard it. We're planning to announce the full details of it very soon.