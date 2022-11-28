Kartikeya's Pre-Look Poster Of 'Bedurulanka 2012' Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya announced his new project 'Bedurulanka 2012' a few days ago. The title poster is all awesome having a bird flying above the beautiful island filled with greenery. Even the tagline 'The Biggest Hoax Ever Played' also caught the attention of the netizens. Off late, he dropped the pre-look poster and further took the expectations bar a notch higher.

Karthikeya shared the pre-look poster on his Twitter page along with the makers and treated all his fans… Take a look!

pic.twitter.com/wewV90QwBd — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) November 28, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Super thrilled and excited to show this never before crazy film to all of you soon. Here's the Pre-look of #Bedurulanka2012. First Look dropping on Nov 30th, 10:40 AM. Stay Tuned @iamnehashetty #Clax @Benny_Muppaneni #ManiSharma @Loukyaoffl".

The pre-look poster showcased Karthikeya's left hand having the tattoo of pause, fast forward, backward and play buttons. He is seen holding a cigarette in his right hand along with having a gold ring on his middle finger.

The first look poster of 'Bedurulanka 2012' will be unveiled on 30th November 2022 @ 10:04 AM.

Well, the shooting of this movie will be shot at Yanam and Kakinada being a Godavari backdrop story! The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma will score the tunes for this movie while late lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry's last song is penned for this movie and it is much-awaited one!