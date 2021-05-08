Katrina Kaif in talks for Vijay Deverakonda?

Despite being one of the A-line actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is struggling for offers at the moment. The actress who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar has only a couple more projects in her Kitty.

Now, an interesting update about Katrina Kaif is doing rounds on the internet. Katrina Kaif is now in talks to play the female lead with Tollywood young hero Vijay Devarakonda. This is definitely going to be a crazy combination and the audience will be super excited to see the chemistry between them. Vijay Deverkonda has films with Shiva Nirvana and Koratala Siva. It is yet to be known for which movie Katrina Kaif is in talks for. If everything goes well, the movie is going to mark Katrina's come back into Tollywood after a long time.



On the other hand, Vijay Devarakonda is romancing another Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday in his upcoming movie 'Liger' under the direction of Puri Jagannath.

