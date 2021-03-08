Keerthy Suresh Drops An Inspirational Message On The Occasion Of Women's Day

Tollywood's ace actress is enjoying the peak stage of her career… After the success of the 'Mahanati' movie, she is being approached with many female-oriented movies. Although Keerthy is turning choosy, she is grabbing prestigious projects. Off late, Keerthy dropped an inspirational message on her Twitter page and applauded all the women on this special day with her special post.

YOU are a woman of wonder & power,

YOU are the strength that inspires,

YOU are who has risen from the darkness and that ignites the light!



There is no limit to who YOU can be.

YOU are beautiful.



Here's celebrating YOU & US!#ChooseToChallenge ❤️#HappyWomensDay 🤗 pic.twitter.com/NjnO9h01hX — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 8, 2021

Along with these inspirational lines, Keerthy also shared a beautiful animation pic where women are seen dressed up in different professional avatars. It also has the quote penned by Michelle Obama, "There's no limit to what we as women can accomplish".



Coming to Keerthy Suresh's work front, she will be next seen in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography.

Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Vennala Kishore and Subbaraju are essaying prominent roles in this action entertainer.