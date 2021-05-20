Keerthy Suresh trashes wedding rumors

Keerthy Suresh who won a national award for her outstanding performance in 'Mahanati' has been struggling with back-to-back disasters. The actress recently came up with two digital releases, Penguin and Miss India. But, both the movies have failed to impress the audience.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh shared the screen space with young Hero Nithin in 'Rang De' movie which received a decent response from the audience. But, the collections are not that great at the box office. We have been hearing rumors that Kajal Agarwal is all set to tie the knot. Rumours came out that Keerthy Suresh is going to marry a popular businessman. But Keerthy Suresh has finally broke the Silence about the same and rubbished the rumors. Keerthy Suresh also opened up about her marriage rumours and said she will let everyone know if there is something major occurring in her life. "As of now, I am only committed to my career. Work is above everything for me," said Keerthy Suresh trashing the marriage rumours.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh also have some interesting projects in her kitty including superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vari Paata'.