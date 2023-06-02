Live
Keerthy Suresh’s plate filled with continuous projects
Keerthy Suresh has been going through a rough patch for the last five years. Last year, she had a big release in the form of “Sarkaru Vaari Paata,” but it didn’t bag much for her. Everyone thought that Keerthy’s career is finished.
But she bounced back hard with this year’s release, “Dasara.” Not only “Dasara” became a hit but also gave Keerthy an author-backed role. Her performance remained one of the highlights of the film. Now, she has not one or two but half-a-dozen films in hand.
Keerthy will be next seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar.” She is playing Chiru’s sister in it. She is also acting in Udayanidhi Stalin’s Tamil film “Maamannan.” This film is directed by Maari Selvaraj of “Karnan” fame and the music is composed by AR Rahman.
Apart from these films, Keerthy is acting in Jayam Ravi’s “Siren,” Revolver Rita and Raghu Thatha. If two or three films on this list become successful, Keerthy can grab number one position in South India. On the whole, there are exciting times ahead for this National Award-winning actress.