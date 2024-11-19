‘Keshava Chandra Ramavath’ gears up for release with grand pre-release event

The much-anticipated movie Keshav Chandra Ramawat (KCR), starring and produced by Rocking Rakesh, is set for release on November 22. Directed by Garudavega Anji and produced under the Green Tree Productions banner, the film stars Annanya Krishnan as the female lead. Following the success of its teaser and trailer, the makers organized a grand pre-release event attended by notable personalities.

MLA Harish Rao, speaking at the event, commended Rakesh’s journey from a small village to earning the love of the Telugu audience through Jabardasth. “This film is a tribute to the hard work and legacy of KCR, a leader who achieved statehood for Telangana and ensured its progress. Rakesh’s dedication to making this film, even without political backing, is admirable. I urge everyone to support this movie,” he said.

Former Minister Roja recalled her association with Rakesh from Jabardasth and wished for the film’s success. “Rakesh poured his heart, soul, and savings into this project, even sacrificing his home. This movie reflects his passion for Telangana and KCR,” she said.

Rocking Rakesh expressed gratitude to the entire team, especially music director Charan Arjun and director Anji, for their unwavering support. “This film is my tribute to a great leader and my dream project. I thank my wife Sujatha for standing by me throughout this journey,” he said.

Director Anji highlighted the film’s emotional depth, promising a gripping cinematic experience. “We aimed to create a movie comparable to Balagam in its emotional impact. The music by Charan Arjun is exceptional, and I hope audiences will support our efforts by watching it in theaters,” he said.

With strong backing from its cast and crew, Keshav Chandra Ramawat is poised to capture hearts and celebrate the spirit of Telangana.