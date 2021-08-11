Key Update on NTR-Buchi project

Sukumar's protege Buchi Babu Sana marked his directorial debut with 'Uppena' which turned out to be a super hit at the box office. The director got none other than young tiger NTR onboard for his next film.

But, NTR is currently busy with back-to-back shooting schedules, and it takes some time before Buchi Babu's film goes on a roll.

Meanwhile, Buchi Babu wants to complete another project. But, the details regarding the film are still under the wraps.

On the other hand, NTR and Buchi Babu's film will hit the floors next year. It seems like the project will commence after NTR wraps up both 'RRR' and his next with Koratala Siva.

There were reports that the film in the combination of NTR and Buchi Babu is going to be a sports drama. The complete details of the film are yet to come out.