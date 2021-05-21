KGF director Prashanth Neel to team up with Jr NTR

Bengaluru: Tollywood star Junior NTR is all set to team up with Sandalwood popular director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. After Prashanth Neel rose to fame with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1, Tollywood producers and actors are keen to work with the KGF director.



On the occasion of Junior NTR's birthday, Prashanth surprised Telugu audience and fans of NTR by making an official announcement about their collaboration for an upcoming project.

An announcement in this regard was made by the celebrity director on his social media account, where he also shared a few details about the film.

"The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood. Can't wait to make this one with the one and only force Junior NTR. #NTR31 it is! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration".

Jr NTR is one of the most sought after actors of Telugu cinema, along with other young actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.

Currently, the actor is busy with Baahubali director SS Rajmouli's RRR film. The actor will be seen alongside Ram Charan in this upcoming film touted to be magnum opus of Rajmouli. The movie RRR also stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in important roles. The film is originally shot in Telugu but will be released in multiple languages including, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. It is expected to hit the screens on October 13.

Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 was originally scheduled to release on July 16, but with the prevailing uncertain situation created by Covid-19, the makers are reportedly eyeing an October release (around Dasara).

The first schedule of Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring another Telugu star Prabhas, was completed last month.

The second schedule has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.