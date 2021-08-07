Kiara Advani to team up with NTR?

It's known that Jr NTR has signed a film with Koratala Siva and that pan-India movie will go to sets soon. NTR's fans are excited for the announcement remaining cast and crew.

There is buzz in film circles that Kiara Advani, one of the star actresses in B-town, is going to romance the 'RRR' actor in the untitled film.

This will be the second film to Kiara with Koratala, who had cast her in Mahesh Babu's 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

The film will be released in Hindi, too and the producers are hoping that it will be a plus point for the film.

Producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyanram announced the film, which is Tarak's 30th film, on April 12.

The film will hit the screens for Summer next year. After this movie, the 'Aravindha Sametha' actor will likely team up with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel.