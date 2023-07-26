‘Killi Killi’ from ‘Bro’ is a surprise feast to fans

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej are all set to grace the big screen together in the much-anticipated movie “Bro,” which is scheduled for a massive worldwide release on July 28, 2023. Recently, a pre-release event was organised and during the event, the team had a delightful surprise in store for Pawan Kalyan’s fans. They released the reprise version of the popular track “Killi Killi” from the film Gudumba Shankar, showcasing the high-energy dance moves of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, and even Thaman S.









The less than 1-minute track has already made its way online, and fans are enthusiastically grooving to it. It is expected that the song will feature during the end credits of the movie.





Directed by Samuthirakani, the film boasts dialogues and screenplay penned by the talented Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini, and Urvashi Rautela (in a special song). Thaman has composed the soundtracks for this eagerly-awaited production by People Media Factory.







