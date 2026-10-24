Kiran Abbavaram unveils ‘Bhaja Govindam’ from ‘Reality’

Actor Kiran Abbavaram has revealed 'BhajaGovindam' the first single from his upcoming Telugu film, Reality that promises to present a feel-good story and a celebration of everyday life. The film is set to release worldwide on December 25, 2026, on Christmas.

Fresh off the success of Ka and K-Ramp, Kiran takes on multiple roles in Reality, starring as well as writing his own material, screenplay writing and directing. Produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under Joy Films, with Suresh Yerra as the co-producer, it's the biggest budget of his career that's in the works.

Composed by BheemsCeciroleo, the devotional melody has powerful words by Sanare and is sung by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. The visuals show Kiran running a village hotel and enjoying moments with friends and family.

Devika Bhat stars as the female lead, alongside Sharat Kumar, Sai Kumar, Rohini and Annapurnamma.