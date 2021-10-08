Kondapolam is a beautiful rustic love story: Chiranjeevi

Vaisshnav Tej made his debut with the successful film Uppena. The actor gained a very good name as an actor. The young hero's second film Konda Polam is releasing tomorrow. Ahead of the film's release, Vaisshnav's uncle Chiranjeevi watched the film today at a private screening.

Chiranjeevi liked the film and heaped praises on the movie. He took to his Twitter profile and shared the review of the film. He also shared a picture on Twitter, featuring Vaisshnav and the film's director Krish Jagarlamudi.

"Just watched #KondaPolam. A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists. I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards. Hearty Congratulations to @DirKrish #PanjaVaisshnavTej @Rakulpreet @mmkeeravaani & entire team of @FirstFrame_Ent for this excellent piece of work.This will certainly be a milestone in your careers. God Bless you all! #KondaPolam." tweeted Chiranjeevi on Twitter.

A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists.I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards. pic.twitter.com/tv4bZTv07q — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 7, 2021

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Konda Polam features Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role. MM Keeravani is the film's music director. Krish produced the film under the First Frame Entertainment banner.

