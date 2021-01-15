Krack latest box office report

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is busy with the promotions of the film Krack. Krack released with a lot of delay on the release day but the film became a big hit at the box-office. The film also features Shruti Haasan in the leading lady. Gopichand Malineni is the film's director. Ravi Teja's film has finally given a ray of hope to other producers and distributors who were worrying about the fate of cinema in the coming days.

The night shows on the release day resulted in good numbers at the box-office. The second day of the release also resulted in good collections. The trade experts are expecting the same for two more days. Ravi Teja scored two flops in the recent past but Krack has put an end to the same.

Thaman scored the music for the film. Tagore Madhu is the film's producer. Let us hope that the film reaches the breakeven point soon.