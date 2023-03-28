KTR Honors Director Yeldandi Venu for 'Balagam' in Telangana

Minister KTR congratulated Yeldandi Venu, the director of the movie 'Balagam,' and praised the brilliant cinematography. Venu was invited to an awards ceremony for the best Panchayats at the Collectorate, where the Minister honored him with a shawl and embraced him. KTR appreciated how well the movie showcased Telangana's culture, traditions, and associations and encouraged Venu to continue making socially impactful films on a low budget instead of pursuing commercial films. He cited the success of 'Balagam' as proof that people appreciate good movies and expressed his support for Venu's future endeavors.

Director Venu expressed his gratitude towards Minister KTR and shared a noteworthy incident where the Minister himself took a selfie with Venu's phone. State Planning Commission Vice President Boinipalli Vinodkumar, MLAs Chennamaneni Rameshbabu, Rasamai Balakishan, Sunke Ravishankar, and ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna were also present at the ceremony.