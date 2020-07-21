Lakshmi Manchu Accepts 'Green India Challenge' And Plants A Sapling Along With Her Daughter

The 'Green India' challenge initiated by the Telangana MP Santosh is going big… It all started with MP Santosh throwing the challenge to Tollywood's ace actress Samantha Akkineni and asking her to plant a sapling…

This 'Oh Baby' actress, accepted the challenge with much pride and then completed it along with her young father-in-law Nagarjuna. She then extended the challenge to Shilpa Reddy and Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna…

Well, Shilpa Reddy and Rashmika have done their part and further challenged Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Kalyani Priyadarshan and a few others. Even our dear Lakshmi Manchu also accepted the challenge and planted a sapling along with her daughter Vidya Nirvana…

In this video, she is seen planting a sapling in her father's garden along with little munchkin Vidya. She thanked Shilpa for nominating her and thanked Santosh for initiating this wonderful challenge. She is seen happily planting and securing the plant by adding fertile soil. She then challenged Neeraja Kona, Sandhya Raju and Sundeep Kishan to take forward the 'Green India Challenge'…

Well, we hope this challenge goes big and creates awareness among the people and makes them plant trees…