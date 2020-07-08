Lakshmi Manchu Compliments Taapsee After Watching Her 'Thappad' Movie'

Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu are best buddies and have a good rapport… This 'Pink' actress made her debut with Manchu Manoj's 'Jhummandi Nadam' movie and from then onwards these both started knowing each other and eventually turned into best friends. We all know thatandare best buddies and have a good rapport… This 'Pink' actress made her debut with Manchu Manoj's 'Jhummandi Nadam' movie and from then onwards these both started knowing each other and eventually turned into best friends.

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu took to her social media accounts and complimented Taapsee for her ace acting skills after watching 'Thappad' movie. She applauded her for picking such a wonderful project and nailing the character of a housewife with much ease.

Lakshmi Manchu added a note and doled out her feelings after watching the movie… She also mentioned that, "I have watched Thappad two weeks ago and I haven't been able to bring myself to write a note on what I think about this film. It made me question everything that I was taught as Indian woman, as a woman coming from certain community, there was always Dont's and Do's. While watching Thappad I felt like each of the character was part of my subconcious mind and I was asking the same question to myself, which of them were asking. As soon as I finished watching it, I was empowered and so broken that it made me re-look at how I look at myself and self respect that I have for myself and people around. I can't thank Tapsee enough for being as bolder as she is and bringing films like these. I know the journey behind this film and more power to her for putting this into art. Anubhav Ji your a master of storytelling. The Dialogues, The screenplay and everything moved me in every part of myself. This is must watch for men, women and children all over the world. if you haven't seen it, watch it on Prime Video. Tapsee you made me proudest (sic)."

Along with it, she added a few words beside the note stating that Taapsee made her turn into her fan for one more reason and also complimented the whole team of Thappad.

Well, Taapsee is also moved with such a huge compliment and thanked her dear friend Lakshmi leaving a few lovely words on her Twitter:

Awwwww! 10 years later... from the time I started the journey where you held my hand through it to now when I can make you proud, this feels like we have come a full circle. And such a gratifying one. Yes this one is special for more than all the reasons anyone knows. Big hug ❤️ https://t.co/EnjGGoAuue — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2020

She thanked Lakshmi and stated that she started her journey holding her hand 10 years before and thus her compliment made her felt gratifying and happy…

Thappad movie was directed by Anubhav Sinha and was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under T-Series and Benaras Media Works banner. This movie had Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati and Ratna Pathak Shah in other important roles.