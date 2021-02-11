Liger: Vijay Devarakonda Praises His Lead Actress Ananya Pandey And Says She Is A Fun Co-Star

Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey is making her Tollywood debut with Vijay Devarakonda's 'Liger' movie… This PuriJagannadh directorial turned into the most awaited movie with this crazy combination. He will essay the role of a boxer in this action movie and thus all his fans are eagerly awaiting for the release. Off late, the makers of this flick have unveiled the release date and also dropped an amazing poster on social media… On this special occasion, Vijay Devarakonda spoke to media and praised his co-star Ananya Pandey.

Speaking on making a debut in Bollywood with Liger, Vijay doled out, "I'm not someone who works on plans. As soon as I heard the script, the story, I wanted it to be a part of it. And it made sense to make a Pan-India movie because it was a story that I feel the country will enjoy watching. I felt ready for it hence we scaled it up. Everyone was on board and we set it up that way. But it was not an intentional plan to enter Bollywood. 'Liger' is just something that happened," he asserts. Vijay will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in the PuriJagannadh directorial. Speaking about his three-film-old co-star, the actor adds, "Ananya is lovely! She works hard and does a really good job. She's a fun co-star."

He further shared his thoughts on South movie vis-a-vis a Hindi film, "My director, PuriJagannadh is from Hyderabad, my cameraman Vishnu Sharma is a Malayali, and Ananya is from Bollywood, while one of my producers is from Hyderabad and one is from Bombay--so, it is a good mix. We just work the way we know. I wouldn't claim to know how the Bollywood industry works; I think I am still working through the Telugu film industry ways."

Finally, he concluded, "Everyone loves music, dance. I like hip-hop. I didn't have access to music when I was in a hostel as it was not allowed but once I came to Hyderabad, I was introduced to a lot of hip-hop music. I know the songs, I sing along and that's important".

Here is the release date poster of Liger… Have a look!

Vijay Devarakonda looked terrific in this poster and is seen holding a rod. He looked all angry sporting in a black tee and denim pants. The tag-line 'Saala Crossbreed' is all creating noise on social media. Along with sharing this poster, Karan also wrote, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed".

The co-producer Charmee Kaur and the lead actress Ananya Pandey have dropped a video on their Instagram pages… Ananyaalso spoke in Telugu and surprised all her fans…

In this video, Ananya Pandey greeted the audience in Telugu and then both Charmee and Ananya doled out that, 'Liger' trailer will get released tomorrow i.e on 11th February, 2021 @ 8:14 AM. She also wrote, "Announcement 🐯🦁

Breaking all the barriers of language, A Pure Dhamakedaar Entertaining Ride is coming for you soon! 😁

Tune in Tomorrow @ 08.14 AM for the Theatrical Release Date Announcement📣

#LIGER

#SaalaCrossbreed".

Liger movie will be released on 9th September 2021... This movie becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by PuriJagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. To bring a Pan India connection to this Tollywood movie, Karan has joined his hands with our dear mass director Puri. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand.