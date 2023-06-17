Lord Rama chose us to distribute ‘Adipurush:’ Distributors

Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush” hit the screens across the globe. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie has witnessed solid openings. Kriti Sanon is the leading lady in this pan-Indian mythological drama.

The movie which has already broken so many records even before the release with its pre-release business has been receiving a decent response from the audience. The movie unit has organised a successful meet of the film and UV Creations Vamsi Krishna Reddy also graced it.

Shashi from Mythri Movie Distributors said that they set up their company six months ago in Vizag and they believe that Lord Rama chose them to distribute the movie Adipurush. The movie has received a great response, especially from family audiences and is expected to be one of the top three movies in the Nizam region. It has been screened in over 1000 multiplexes, which has never happened before. They think the movie will break all records in its first week. Shashi thanked everyone for the opportunity.

Saif Ali Khan played Ravana in Adipurush, which also has Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. Ajay-Atul composed the music for this flick