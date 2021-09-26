  • Menu
Love Story becomes top grosser in USA

Shekhar Kammula's latest outing Love Story had hit the screens the other day, amidst huge expectations. There was a huge pre-release buzz to this Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer romantic drama. Thus, it opened huge in domestic and international circuits.

Now, it has become the top premiere grosser among Indian releases in the USA. Love Story collected a total of $306k through its premieres in the US. It has surpassed the likes of Vakeel Saab ($301k), Jathi Ratnalu ($123k), Master ($96k) and Rang De ($57k).

It is being reported that Love Story collected a worldwide gross of more than Rs. 10 crores on day 1, making it the highest Indian opening day grosser after the second lockdown. The film has been getting a thumping response from the viewers. People are lauding Shekhar Kammula for dealing with sensitive issues in a sensible way. Love Story is expected to earn more in the coming days.

