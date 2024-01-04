Live
Lovely melody from ‘Joruga Husharuga Shikaru Podama’ unveiled
The upcoming Telugu film "Joruga Hushaaruga Shikaaru Podhama," starring Santosh Sobhan and debutant Phalguni Khanna, has been making waves with its promotional content. Produced by Praveen Nambaru and Srujan Yarabolu under the banner of Story Cat Entertainments in association with S Originals and MR Production, the film is directed by Subhash Chandra.
Following the positive response to the motion poster and the first single, the creators have now unveiled the third single, a charming melody titled "Prema." Composed by Naga Vamshi, the song features soulful undertones and a classic tune that has captivated audiences. The melody, sung by Harini Ivaturi, beautifully narrates the emotional journey of Phalguni Khanna's character towards Santosh Sobhan, portraying the blossoming of their love.
The enchanting lyrics for "Prema" are penned by Dinesh Kakkerla, with additional Rajasthani lyrics by Rakesh Kolaria. The lyrical video not only showcases the song but also provides glimpses into the music-making process, adding another layer to the audience's experience. The film's makers express confidence that "Joruga Hushaaruga Shikaaru Podhama" will take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions.
Naga Vamshi is responsible for the film's music, while Sai Santosh handles the cinematography. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.