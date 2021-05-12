‘Lucifer’ remake director to be replaced?

Speculations are roaming that Chiranjeevi is planning to change the director of his forthcoming film.

It is strongly buzzed in film circles that Chiru wants to change the director of his forthcoming "Lucifer" remake. While Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja had been roped in to helm the Telugu remake, it is rumoured that he may be shown the door soon.

While the exact reasons for changing Mohan Raja are not known, inside buzz is Chiru wants to replace him with another director. However, nothing has been finalised yet and the talks are going on in the mega compound about the possible changes for the film.

For beginners, Mohan Raja is the writer of "Dhruva" ("Thani Oruvan" in Tamil) and directed Tamil films like Vijay's "Velayudham", "Jayam" (Tamil remake of Jayam), "Santosh Subramaniam" and Telugu film "Hanuman Junction".

It is also buzzed that Chiru wants a lot of changes in the Lucifer remake and the makers are weighing various options on the possible changes. With this, several doubts have surrounded the Lucifer Telugu remake.