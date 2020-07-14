Lucifer Remake: Underrated Tamil actor to play the villain?

Tollywood: Director Sujeeth is heading for a final narration of the script regarding Lucifer remake to Megastar Chiranjeevi. The young filmmaker has been working on the script for quite sometime and he is finally ready with the draft. Meanwhile, there are rumours about the film's cast.

Suhasini is in talks for Manju Warrier's role while we come across the news that actor Rahman is in talks to play the role of Vivek Oberoi. Rahman is popular for his works in D16, Antariksham and many other films. He acted in less films in Telugu but certainly an underrated actor. If he gets the villain role, it surely will help his career.

The script work is currently in progress and more details about the project will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more details