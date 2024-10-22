‘Lucky Baskhar’ trailer: DQ grabs attention

Dulquer Salmaan, the versatile actor known for taking on diverse and engaging roles, has once again grabbed attention with his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar. Teaming up with blockbuster director Venky Atluri and the renowned production house Sithara Entertainments, Dulquer is set to deliver an extraordinary performance in a film that promises to be a unique cinematic experience.

The trailer for Lucky Baskhar was unveiled, offering a glimpse into the life of Baskhar Kumar, a man driven by an insatiable desire for wealth. The storyline explores his determination to become rich, regardless of the cost, and his refusal to be categorized as good or bad. Dulquer’s portrayal of the morally ambiguous Baskhar is exceptional, showcasing his ability to embody greed, love, anger, and arrogance through his nuanced performance.

In this character-driven drama, Dulquer’s performance is pivotal, and the trailer hints at a compelling narrative. His chemistry with Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays Sumathi, promises to add depth to the film, while Venky Atluri’s sharp dialogue, such as “I'm not bad, I'm just rich,” adds layers to the character.

The film also benefits from the stunning visuals of cinematographer Nimish Ravi, who masterfully recreates 80s and 90s Bombay. Supported by production designer Banglan, the film’s sets beautifully capture the essence of the era. GV Prakash Kumar’s music and background score, already viral, further elevate the experience, while NavinNooli’s crisp editing ensures a smooth narrative flow.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Baskhar is set for a grand release on October 31, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.















