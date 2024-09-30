MAA organizes free master health check-up camp for members

In a health initiative for the Movie Artists Association (MAA), a free master health check-up camp was organized on Sunday. The camp, held in collaboration with GVK Health Hub, was led by MAA President Vishnu Manchu and Vice President Madala Ravi. A large number of MAA members attended this camp, which provided comprehensive health services at no cost.

Speaking to the media, Vishnu Manchu expressed his gratitude: "Thanks to Dr. Sastry and GVK Health Hub for conducting this free health camp for all MAA members. The camp began at 7 AM, and we are thankful for providing this expensive check-up free of charge. I hope this initiative continues in the future."

Dr. Madala Ravi highlighted the importance of the event, stating, "We are conducting this grand master health check-up in partnership with GVK Health Hub. President Vishnu Manchu has always prioritized the health of MAA members. We have issued health cards for members' well-being, and we request everyone to use them. We collaborated with all major hospitals in Hyderabad, and this is our fourth comprehensive medical camp for MAA members. Free health insurance cards have also been provided for inpatient treatments. I thank GVK Health Hub for providing these services free of cost, and we are grateful to Chairman GVK Reddy Garu."

Treasurer Shiva Balaji emphasized the ongoing success of the initiative: "This is the fourth free health camp organized under MAA's initiative. It has been very successful, thanks to GVK Health Hub."

Dr. Sastry, speaking on World Heart Day, stressed the importance of heart health: "We must prevent heart attacks by maintaining awareness about diet and health. Artists often experience high stress, so we are conducting a special master check-up for them. Adequate sleep and attention to spiritual health are also essential."

This health initiative showcases MAA's dedication to the well-being of its members, with free health camps and insurance coverage ensuring the safety and health of the community.